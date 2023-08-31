Galway authors join campaign to champion childrens’ books by Irish authors

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two renowned Galway authors have joined the campaign to champion childrens’ books by Irish authors.

Laureate na nÓg Patricia Forde, and Méabh McDonnell have joined internationally celebrated authors and illustrators such as Eoin Colfer and Shane Hegarty, to launch Discover Irish Children’s Books.

The initiative estimates there are upwards of 350 published children’s writers and illustrators from or living in Ireland.

To highlight the range of Irish titles available, the campaign will launch a new top ten bestsellers list dedicated to Irish children’s books.

The list will be informed by the top ten bestsellers in a different independent bookshop, including Charlie Byrne’s Bookshop in Galway, each week throughout September and October.

The list will be available each week on discoveririshkidsbooks.ie