Galway author recognised with international award for her debut novel

Galway based author Fiona Graham has won an international award for her debut novel ‘The Chancer’.

It claimed the top prize in the Popular Fiction category at the IndieReader Discovery Awards 2024.





It’s the second award for the book, follwoing Fiona’s success at the Readers’ Favourite International Book Awards 2023.

Meanwhile, the accompanying screenplay has secured eight accolades internationally and has been optioned by Galway production company Éiru Films.

