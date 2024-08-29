A Galway author has been named in the ‘New Voices 20 Best New Irish Writers’ list.

Colin Walsh, a Knocknacarra native living in Belgium, has been featured for his debut novel, ‘Kala’.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The award, in association with An Post, aims to highlight the most exciting talents in contemporary literature.

The featured writers will be promoted nationwide in bookshops and libraries throughout next month.

The post Galway author features in list of ‘dynamic and exciting’ fiction writers appeared first on Galway Bay FM.