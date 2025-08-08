Galway auditions this weekend for becoming video doorbell voice

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Galway auditions to become the Irish voice of a doorbell company are this weekend.

Ring is recording Quick Replies for its video doorbell, and is taking its Voice of the Nation casting call across the country, with auditions also available via social media

In-person auditions will take place in the Eyre Square Centre tomorrow (Saturday) from 10AM-7PM and on Sunday from 11AM until 6:30PM

Dave Ward, Managing Director EU & International at Ring has this advice for people hoping to be the chosen voice

He also explains how the process will work on the day