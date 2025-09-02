Galway Atlantaquaria to return rehabilitated turtle to ocean

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Galway Atlantaquaria is to return a rescued turtle to the ocean after six months of rehabilitation.
Columbus the Loggerhead turtle was discovered by Jonathan Padden on a beach in Mayo in February.
Initially mistaken for a small rock, the stricken turtle underwent months of intense care and rehabilitation.
He’ll now be shortly returned to the sea – and members of Galway Atlantaquaria are invited to say goodbye tomorrow.
Full details on the members event – as well as Columbus’ story – is available on the Galway Atlantaquaria website.
Garry Kendellen of Galway Atlantaquaria explains how Columbus will be returned to the ocean.