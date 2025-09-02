Galway Atlantaquaria to return rehabilitated turtle to ocean

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Atlantaquaria is to return a rescued turtle to the ocean after six months of rehabilitation.

Columbus the Loggerhead turtle was discovered by Jonathan Padden on a beach in Mayo in February.

Initially mistaken for a small rock, the stricken turtle underwent months of intense care and rehabilitation.

He’ll now be shortly returned to the sea – and members of Galway Atlantaquaria are invited to say goodbye tomorrow.

Full details on the members event – as well as Columbus’ story – is available on the Galway Atlantaquaria website.

Garry Kendellen of Galway Atlantaquaria explains how Columbus will be returned to the ocean.