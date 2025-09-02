  • Services

Services

Galway Atlantaquaria to return rehabilitated turtle to ocean

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway Atlantaquaria to return rehabilitated turtle to ocean
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Atlantaquaria is to return a rescued turtle to the ocean after six months of rehabilitation.

Columbus the Loggerhead turtle was discovered by Jonathan Padden on a beach in Mayo in February.

Initially mistaken for a small rock, the stricken turtle underwent months of intense care and rehabilitation.

He’ll now be shortly returned to the sea – and members of Galway Atlantaquaria are invited to say goodbye tomorrow.

Full details on the members event – as well as Columbus’ story – is available on the Galway Atlantaquaria website.

Garry Kendellen of Galway Atlantaquaria explains how Columbus will be returned to the ocean.

More like this:
no_space
Ibec CEO says new city office displays confidence in businesses in West

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Ibec CEO says the opening of its new Galway city ...

no_space
Secretaries and caretakers strike outside Hildegarde Naughton's city office

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSecretaries and caretakers from across Galway have be...

no_space
Huge surge in Galway EV sales so far this year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's been a huge surge in electric vehicle sales a...

no_space
City's King's Head pub evacuated due to minor fire

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe King's Head pub in the city centre has been evacu...

no_space
Damage caused to University of Galway Science building during break-in

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are investigating a break-in at University of ...

no_space
Connolly's Audi Galway wins big at CarsIreland Dealership awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConnolly's Audi Galway is taking home a top award fro...

no_space
Man arrested after major cocaine seizure in Killimor

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man's been arrested after a major cocaine seizure i...

no_space
Final approval for hotel on site of Tonery's Bar Bohermore

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFinal approval has been given to plans to replace Ton...

no_space
Motorist caught almost twice the speed limit on Monivea Road in city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA motorist has been caught driving almost twice the s...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up