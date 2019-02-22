Galway athlete sweeps to national indoor senior gold in the 400m

GALWAY athlete Cillin Greene pulled off a sensational win in the 400m at the National Senior Indoor Championships held in Abbottstown on Sunday.

The GCH runner proved a surprise winner from a top class field which included Olympian Thomas Barr, who was forced to pull up after being the victim of a barging match on the second lap.

As it transpired, even Barr would have struggled to keep tabs on the brilliant Greene who produced the performance of his life in claiming the gold medal – a first senior triumph which has secured his selection on the Irish team for the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow next month.

It was only the Galway athlete’s fourth run over the distance, but Greene was undaunted, tearing off on the first lap, avoiding the trouble behind him and leading all the way for a ground-breaking victory.

In a terrific display of front-running, Greene’s winning time of 47.19 was also enough to achieve the European qualifying standard.

“When I saw the time, I was in shock. I was running blind so didn’t know about the controversy behind me. My plan was to get out hard. I’ve no weight on me at all, so if I got a push that was my race gone,” said a delighted Greene afterwards.

