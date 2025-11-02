Galway athlete runs Dublin Marathon to support IKA and pal’s dialysis journey

-
A Galway woman who won two gold medals and a silver at the recent European Masters Athletics Championships lined up on the start-line for last weekend’s Dublin City Marathon Irish Kidney Association – inspired by her friend’s dialysis journey.
Elite athlete Martina McDonagh of Castlegar AC joined a remarkable group of runners all united by one goal – to raise funds and awareness for the IKA, while highlighting the importance of organ donation.
The Galway woman, who ran for Ireland at the European Masters in Madeira, Portugal, was part of the medal-winning squads in the cross-country, half marathon, and 10km team events.
Last weekend, she was among 22,500 runners tackling the 42.2km course through the streets of Dublin – with more than 50 of them running for the IKA.
Martina dedicated her own marathon effort to her friend Samantha Lee, a kidney patient who trains twice a week with Headford Harriers, the running club Martina founded just two years ago.
Despite undergoing haemodialysis for over three hours at a time, three days a week, 43-year-old Samantha – mother of four-year-old Iarlaith – is a committed member of the club, which has now grown to over 100 regular runners, many of whom had never run before joining.
“Samantha has shown so much strength, courage, and determination. She shows up to training twice a week — even on mornings when she’s been on dialysis for three hours. She is an inspirational lady, and we at Headford Harriers love her to bits,” says Martina.
In just two years, the club has also grown to be an important part in both of their lives, training at the Moyne Villa FC grounds in Headford.
Indeed Moyne Villa sponsored Martina to the tune of €500 towards her trip to Madeira to participate in the Europeans.
She describes herself as a latecomer to running herself, only taking up the sport a few years ago – and she credits her partner and coach Ian Egan for encouraging her and believing in her.
“Little did I know when I took up running a few weeks ago I’d end up representing Ireland,” she said, reflecting on her recent success at the European Championships.
This time she joined a disparate team of more than 50 runners from across Ireland, all united by a common goal – to raise funds for the Irish Kidney Association.
Among them were many first-time marathoners, each motivated by deeply personal stories of organ failure, kidney disease, and the transformative power of organ donation.
■ You can support Martina’s fundraiser via https://eventmaster.ie/fundraising/pages/MM14492956, and for organ donor cards including the digital donor card visit ika.ie/donorcard/
Pictured: Running buddies… Samantha Lee and Martina McDonagh.
