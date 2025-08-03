Galway arts groups share state funding

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A total of 28 artists and arts organisations across Galway city and county are to share a slice of €2,285,491 in funding, after the Arts Council announced the local recipients of its Arts Grant Funding scheme.
Nationally there are 218 recipients sharing a total of €17.1 million to support arts activities across Ireland. The number of successful applications is up from 194 last year.
Galway recipients include Branar (€220,000); Decadent Theatre Company (€180,000); Clifden Community Arts Week (€135,000); Noeline Kavanagh (€160,000); Brú Theatre (€133,000); Cuirt (€132,200); Tulca (€130,000); the Galway Theatre Festival (€104,000) and Music for Galway (€100,000).
Also included are Architecture at the Edge (€95,000); Doire Press (€89,000); Galway Music Residency (€76,000); the Journal of Music (€75,500); Galway Dance (€73,500); Interface (€70,000); Resurgam (€70,000); Stiúideo Cuan (€67,500), and Twisted Lane Productions (€60,000).
And completing the list of Galway recipients are Futa Fata (€59,500); Art By Grace Dyas (€58,000); Luminosa Music (€55,791); 126 Artist-Run Gallery (€35,500); Leabhar Breac (€34,000); Crannog Magazine (€24,000); Outset Gallery (€20,000); Clifden Arts Society (€13,000); Skylight 47 (€10,000), and Galway Cathedral Recitals (€5,000).
Arts Grant Funding is one of a number of competitive funding schemes through which the Arts Council invests in artists, organisations and arts infrastructure.
It supports individual artists and organisations, across various artforms, to carry out multiple activities over a fixed period and focuses on ensuring there is a breadth of high-quality arts activity and programmes throughout the country. This round of funding relates to arts activities planned for 2026.
The announcement comes at a time of unprecedented demand for the Arts Council’s funding schemes, with 7,568 eligible applications received across all schemes last year.
Chair of the Arts Council Maura McGrath said that Arts Grant Funding was a vital strand of the broader investment in the national arts infrastructure.
“It enables ambitious, sustained artistic work that connects communities across Ireland,” she said.
“As demand continues to grow, we’re proud to support this year’s recipients—but we also know many strong applications could not be funded. We will continue to advocate for the increased resources our vibrant sector urgently needs.”
Pictured: Grants…Chair of the Arts Council Maura McGrath.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Druid reflects on first half century of dramatic success
Fresh from the unqualified success of their Galway Arts Festival double bill, Druid founder Garry...
Dunmore set for ten days of festive craic with programme of almost 100 events
The heart of North Galway is set to come alive once again this weekend as the 51st Dunmore Annual...
Two Galway healthy food initiatives backed with funding by Safefood
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo healthy food initiatives in Galway are being back...
Claregalway Castle to host unique cultural event tomorrow evening
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe historic medieval Claregalway Castle is to host a...
Galway Senator thanks supporters with party after fifth successive election victory
The five-in-a-row is an achievement worth celebrating in any facet of life – which was why Galway...
Garbally name controversy is raised in Dáil
The Minister for Education has been asked if proper process had been followed in the controversia...
Leg-up for Arm’s Galway plant
A global computing innovator recently celebrated the official opening of its new state-of-the-art...
Approval for new Aldi store in Spiddal
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlanning permission has been granted for a new Aldi s...
100 events taking place as 51st Dunmore Annual Festival kicks off
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAlmost a hundred events are taking place over the nex...