Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CEO of Galway International Arts Festival John Crumlish is to be honoured by the local hospitality industry.
Mr. Crumlish will be recognised at the hospitality ball which takes place at the Galmont Hotel in February.
For more on this tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…
Galway Arts Festival Chief to be honoured by Galway hospitality sector
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CEO of Galway International Arts Festival John Crumlish is to be honoured by the local hospitality industry.