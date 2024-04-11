Galway Arts Centre and Galway Culture Company announce artists to recieve bursary awards
Published:
-
-
Galway Arts Centre and Galway Culture Company have announced ten artists who have been selected for €5,000 bursaries.
The bursaries aim to support artists in Galway City and County to develop their work and practice through time, research, materials, and mentorship.
The initiative supports artists to live and work in the Galway region, develop sustainable creative practices, and careers.
The bursaries are funded by Galway Culture Company and are supported by the Government of Ireland under the National Development Plan.
The awardees are:
Fiona Hession,
Marielle MacLeman,
Dolores Lyne,
Colm Keady- Tabbal,
Luke Donnelly
David McDonagh,
Jennifer Cunningham,
Sarah Deane,
Sheenagh Geoghegan,
Kate McSharry.
In addition, one awardee will be offered a solo exhibition of their work in Galway Arts Centre in 2025.
