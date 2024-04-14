Galway artists join global celebrities to support Jack and Jill art sale

A massive 82 Galway artists have generously donated their art for Incognito, Ireland’s biggest online art sale, in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

Their pieces are all up for sale for a wonderful cause – but the twist is that you won’t know who painted it until your bid is successful!

And while it might be a beautiful piece that turns out to be the work of your cousin or neighbour, it might equally be a painting for a celebrity like iconic model and actress Jerry Hall, comedian Colin Murphy or fashion designers Don O’Neill, Heidi Higgins, Helen Steele and Simone Rocha.

There are works from milliner Philip Treacy, jewellery designer Chupi Sweetman, radio stars PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe, singer Brian Kennedy, TV royalty Thelma Mansfield, and award-winning architect Hugh Wallace in the pot as well!

But the trick is that each piece is priced at €65, no matter the artist, with funds raised going to support the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation’s in-home nursing care and respite support services for 27 Galway families.

Among the Galway artists who have taken up their brushes for a great cause are Catherine Cocollos from Kinvara, Peter Bradley from Upper Newcastle, Ness Porter Kelly from Ahascragh, Helen Fahey from Oranmore, and Isobel Marinot-Wood from Clifden.

Now in its eighth year, Incognito 2024 features the work of over 1,200 artists, with more than 3,300 original postcard-size artworks priced at €65, no matter who the artist is.

For Cathy Keighery, Jack and Jill Liaison Nurse Manager for Galway, Incognito means that local families can continue to receive much-needed support.

“Monies raised from Incognito go to fund in-home nursing care hours, respite support and end-of-life care provided by the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation to 27 Galway children from birth to six years of age,” she said.

“These include children with a range of highly complex medical conditions, whose parents are caring for them at home, where they belong.

“Jack and Jill is a lifeline for these families in offering mum or dad a break to spend time with their other children, run out for the messages, grab a coffee with a friend, or catch a nap, safe in the knowledge that their child’s complex medical needs are being looked after.

“We are privileged to be there, in the family home, and at the invitation of the parents, giving what support we can to these incredible families, who face such immense challenges with love, hope and courage,” she added.

The charity must raise over €7.5 million per annum to keep this vital service going, and currently supports over 400 families with up to 80 hours of home nursing care per month at a cost of €1,440, or €17,280 per year.

Jack and Jill has supported 3,000 families since its establishment. This support is often described as ‘a gift of time’ or a ‘lifeline’, giving parent carers a break from their 24/7 care regime, safe in the knowledge that their child is well cared for at home, where they belong.

And for Deirdre Walsh, CEO of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, the support of the Galway art community and the wider public in raising vital funds for its work is crucial.

“This year once again we are amazed at the high standard of art by Incognito artists and the diverse selection of styles,” she said.

“We are very grateful for the support of those Galway artists who have joined in the excitement that is Incognito and want to help raise money for Jack and Jill. The Incognito art sale quite literally turns art into a currency for care,” she added.

To get your hands on a unique piece of work and support the charity, just browse the complete collection and compile your wish list by 8am on Wednesday, April 24. Random selection applies on sale day when you can secure up to three of your favourite pieces.

For further information and to see the Incognito collection, visit www.incognito.ie, and to check out the work of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, visit www.jackandjill.ie.

Pictured: Artist Catherine Cocollos from Kinvara, who is taking part in Incognito, Ireland’s biggest online art sale, to support the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation’s in-home nursing care and respite support services for 27 Galway families.