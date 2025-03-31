Galway artists in the frame for the incognito art sale in aid of Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation

Galway artists have once again shown their huge hearts in donating an array of uniquely special artworks for this year’s incognito art sale in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

With incognito, the thrill is all in the anticipation, as the art buyer has no idea who the artist is behind their artwork until the sale is over!

A total of 42 artists from the county have come together to back the fundraising endeavour which enables 28 Galway families to continue to receive vital care and support from the Foundation for their children.

In what promises to be the biggest and best incognito yet, among the artists to have lent their skills and talents this year are Bernice Cooke from Ballinasloe, Adrienne Finnerty from Spiddal, Antoinette O’Mahony from Furbo, and Eithna Joyce from Tuam.

They join such other luminaries to take part as fashion designers Don O’Neill, Helen Steele and Simone Rocha, creative director and professional dancer Arthur Gourounlian, singer-songwriter Róisín Murphy, TV cook Donal Skehan, Olympian Sonia O’Sullivan, broadcasters Joe Duffy, Jenny Buckley and Maia Dunphy, and well-known professional artists Maser, William Murray and Thelma Mansfield.

At a cost of €70 each, there are 1,750 postcard-size artworks up for grabs in the incognito Online Art Sale at www.incognito.ie, where the collection can now be viewed. Watercolours, oils, pastels, acrylics, stained glass, and textiles are among the mediums employed by the artists across the entire collection.

The sale gets underway on Wednesday, April 16, from 8am when it will be a case of fastest-finger-first as to which lucky art aficionados scoop their prized piece.

For those who like to see their art up close and personal, this year sees the return of incognito to its real-world roots, with hundreds more postcard artworks on display at the incognito Gallery Sale in Charlemont Square, Dublin 2.

The collection can be previewed on Wednesday and Thursday, April 9 & 10, with the Gallery Sale itself taking place on Friday and Saturday, April 11 & 12.

This marks the ninth year of the incognito art sale, which to date has raised over €1.2 million in funds to support vital in-home nursing and respite care provided by the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

Indeed, Jack and Jill currently provides nursing care and respite support to 420 families caring for children, up to the age of six, with severe learning disability often associated with complex medical needs, in communities across Ireland.

Deirdre Walsh, CEO of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, says that each artwork sold will make a meaningful difference for Jack and Jill families:

“Ultimately, its Jack and Jill families who will benefit from this novel art sale and I cannot thank the art community enough for their incredible support,” she said.

“With incognito, people are not only buying an original piece of art that they love, but for each artwork purchased they are also making a much-needed donation of €70 to the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation to fund vital in-home nursing and respite care for children across the nation. Now, that is something truly priceless.”

Pictured: Antoinette O’Mahony from Furbo is one of the artists taking part in this year’s incognito mystery art sale in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation. The entire collection can now be viewed at www.incognito.ie