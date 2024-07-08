Galway artist participates in RCSI exhibition focusing on challenging disability in the arts
A Galway artist has participated in a national exhibition focusing on challenging disability in the arts.
Richard Hickey from Galway City was one of ten artists whose work was featured in the’ Connecting Artists 2024′ exhibition at RCSI last week.
He was also one of ten chosen artists for this years programme of the same name which culminated in the exhibition.
The Connecting Artists programme empowers artists with an intellectual disability by providing mentorship, professional development and increased visibility in the arts community.
