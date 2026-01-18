Galway artist launches exhibition in aid of Hospice at the age of 88

An inspirational Galway woman – still painting beautifully in her late eighties – will launch an exhibition of her work this Saturday, as a tribute to her sister and her old friend, who have both died from cancer.

Lily Hughes – originally from Garbally in Ballinasloe but living in Renmore in Galway city for over 60 years – will donate all sales proceeds to Galway Hospice.

That’s because Lily’s sister Maeve Kearns and her good friend Rosemary Connell passed away from cancer in the past few years – and Lily wanted to do something creative in their memory.

Now aged 88, Lily only started painting with Miriam Cronin of the Paint Box in the mid-nineties – but she instantly fell in love with oil painting, and it still remains her favourite medium to work in today.

She was lucky enough to paint abroad with Sally Anne Byrne in locations including Spain, Italy and Croatia.

Lily loves still life, nature, portraiture and the world of the arts in general. She is currently studying painting with artist Aideen Monaghan who is guiding her through the next stage of her painting career.

The prolific pensioner has been deeply involved in Galway’s cultural life over the decades, and she is also one of the founding members of the Renmore Pantomime.

The Lily Hughes Exhibition runs at the Town Hall Theatre Gallery until Tuesday, January 27. It will be officially launched this Saturday at 3pm in the Town Hall Theatre Gallery, and all are welcome.

The paintings can also be purchased online at galwayhospice.ie/shop – and Galway Hospice would like to thank Town Hall Theatre Director Fergal McGrath and Town Hall Theatre Gallery Curator Margaret Nolan for their support.

Pictured: Exhibition…Lily Hughes with one of her many works on display at the Town Hall Theatre Gallery.