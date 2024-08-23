Galway and Waterford only counties to have satisfactory number of GPs
Galway and Waterford are the only two counties in Ireland to have what the WHO deems a satisfactory number of GPs.
The Irish Times reports that the World Health Organisation recommended ratio is 100 GPs per 100,000 population.
However, it was found that large parts of the country are experiencing shortages and are falling below the level of care required.
Only Galway and Waterford surpassed the 100-mark in 2023 according to research by the Irish College of General Practitioners.
Both counties had 102 GPs last year – making them the only two areas with sufficient coverage.
The ICGP says data from the CSO and Irish Medical Council shows that the overall population grew five times faster than the number of GPs between 2022 and 2023.
County Meath had the lowest level of GPs, with 118, amounting to 54 per 100,000 population.
