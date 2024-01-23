Galway and Mayo are now under a status orange wind warning, with Donegal to follow at six o’clock.

The rest of the country is under a status yellow wind alert as Storm Jocelyn moves near Ireland.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It’s not expected to be as damaging as the storm at the weekend.

Galway and Mayo’s warning expires at midnight.

The post Galway and Mayo now under Status Orange wind warning appeared first on Galway Bay FM.