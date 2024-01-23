  • Services

Galway and Mayo now under Status Orange wind warning

Published:

Galway and Mayo now under Status Orange wind warning
Galway and Mayo are now under a status orange wind warning, with Donegal to follow at six o’clock.

The rest of the country is under a status yellow wind alert as Storm Jocelyn moves near Ireland.


It’s not expected to be as damaging as the storm at the weekend.

Galway and Mayo’s warning expires at midnight.

