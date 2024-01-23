Galway and Mayo now under Status Orange wind warning
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway and Mayo are now under a status orange wind warning, with Donegal to follow at six o’clock.
The rest of the country is under a status yellow wind alert as Storm Jocelyn moves near Ireland.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It’s not expected to be as damaging as the storm at the weekend.
Galway and Mayo’s warning expires at midnight.
The post Galway and Mayo now under Status Orange wind warning appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
UHG issues statement as it grapples with high ED attendance numbers
University Hospital Galway has issued a statement as its Emergency Department deals with high att...
Expensive copper cable stolen from grounds of Merlin Park Hospital
A large quantity of expensive copper cable has been stolen from the grounds of Merlin Park Hospit...
Sandbags available now for city residents in preparation for peak of Storm Jocelyn
Sandbags are now available for Galway city residents in preparation for the peak of Storm Jocelyn...
Case against Councillor Colm Keaveney for allegedly driving under the influence of cocaine adjourned until April
A case against former TD and sitting county councillor, Colm Keaveney, for allegedly driving unde...
The Panel on Over the Line
Listen back to our sports panel discussion on Over the Line (Jan 22nd) where George McDonagh was ...
73 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Galway today
73 patients are on trolleys at University Hospital Galway today, an increase of 10 on yesterday&#...
RSA warns road users in Galway to be wary of Storm Jocelyn
The Road Safety Authority has warned road users that Storm Jocelyn is likely to result in wave ov...
Water outage in Cornamona all day today
Residents and businesses in Cornamona will be without a supply of water all day today. This is du...
Galway City Council warns high tide will kick in just before Orange weather warning
Galway City Council is warning people that high tide is due at around 4PM, just before the peak o...