Galway among 13 counties in latest Status Orange warning which comes into effect at 7 this evening

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway is one of the 13 counties included in the latest Status Orange warning which comes into effect at 7 this evening, and will be in operation until 8 tomorrow morning.

The other counties are Roscommon, Longford, Westmeath, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Meath, Offaly, , Cavan, Monaghan, Galway, Roscommon, Tipperary.

In addition Galway motorists and pedestrians are urged to continue to exercise caution despite the warning having gone back to yellow in the last few minutes.

Gardaí say despite the increasing brightness and sunshine black ice is still a major problem on roads and footpaths as temperatures are still at freezing in parts of the county.

Temperatures dipped to minus 8 degrees overnight as a status orange low temperature and ice warning remains in place for most of the country, including Galway.

A low of minus 7.1 degrees was recorded at the Athenry weather station, with another bitterly cold day in store.

The weather station at Limerick Junction recorded the lowest temperature so far of minus 8 degrees.

It’s another bitterly cold day with an orange weather warning for low temperatures and ice remaining in place until 11 this morning for most of the country.

It will then revert to the lower yellow warning until lunchtime tomorrow.

Travelling conditions are dangerous with frost, ice, lying snow and freezing fog.

Road temperatures remain below freezing with drivers being warned to prepare for black ice even on treated roads.

Some schools remain shut while others have again delayed their opening for a few hours.

500 people are without power for a fith day.

It’s hoped the cold snap will finally be over by the weekend.