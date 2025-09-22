Galway Alliance Against War protest at County Hall

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Galway Alliance Against War has called on Galway County Councillors to bring forward and discuss a motion regarding the Triple Lock.

This is the mechanism by which the Irish military requires a United Nations mandate, Government approval, and Dáil approval before deploying troops to another country.

A handful of councillors spoke to those out protesting outside County Hall this afternoon, and said they would bring their issue to the table during today’s monthly meeting

Our reporters Sarah Slevin and James Varley spoke to some of those who gathered: