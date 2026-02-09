Galway aims to recapture share of shopping spend

-
-
Author: Avril Horan
~ 3 minutes read
BY AVRIL HORAN
A NEW Joint Retail Strategy – aimed at reviving Galway’s slice of the shopping spend – has been welcomed at County Hall amid concerns that the city and county was losing out to rival towns such as Ennis and Castlebar
Fianna Fáil Cllr Mary Hoade said the strategy comes at a crucial time for Galway’s retail sector, which she argued needs renewed focus and greater variety to restore its former strength.
“Galway’s retail sector is concerning,” she said. “Something needs to be done to make it more attractive for businesses to set up here and to bring it back to its former status.
“We are losing shoppers to places like Ennis and Castlebar. Years ago, Galway offered far more choice, particularly in fashion. We need a wider variety of places to shop in the city.”
The Joint Retail Strategy, developed by Galway City and County Councils, will guide retail development in the years ahead.
It reflects major changes in shopping habits since the previous plan was adopted in 2002.
The strategy aims to support local and independent businesses, reduce vacant shops, reuse underused buildings, and strengthen city, town, and neighbourhood centres.
The report identifies that the greatest challenge is accessibility to the city centre and promotes the ‘ten-minute town’ concept, to encourage shoppers to areas such as Barna, Claregalway and Oranmore.
The plan also highlights the need for more city-centre living, improved pedestrian and cycling facilities, and major transport projects such as light rail and BusConnects to reduce car dependence.
Overall, the strategy sets out a long-term vision to create a vibrant, accessible, and sustainable retail sector that supports communities, attracts investment, and reflects Galway’s unique character.
The findings show that Knocknacarra is the most popular location for food and grocery shopping, followed by Galway City Centre, with Barna seeing frequent visits despite fewer shoppers overall.
Galway City Centre is the main destination for clothing, footwear, books, and personal care, while the Headford Road and Westside areas also attract regular visits.
For homeware, furniture, and bulky goods, Galway City Centre again leads, with strong use of the Headford Road area and Knocknacarra.
Across all categories, closeness to home influences where people shop, while easy parking and the presence of well-known brands also play a significant role.
The strategy recognises the importance of Galway’s indigenous retail sector and seeks to create the conditions needed for local businesses to thrive, while protecting the city’s unique character and sense of place.
Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway driving test wait is well under national average
The waiting time for a driving test is well below the new national average in Galway city, Loughr...
Rats drive owner out of home in Loughrea
By Avril Horan A WOMAN living in a mid-terrace cottage in Loughrea has been forced to leave he...
Galway shows drop in Garda checkpoints
The number of Garda checkpoints across the Galway Garda Division fell by 3.6 per cent year-on-yea...
Galway City Library provides dedicated space for refugees to read in their own language
A new Ukrainian bookshelf has opened at Galway City Library, providing an invaluable resource to ...
Saw Doctors’ different kind of record!
The Saw Doctors can claim credit for a different kind of record to the vinyl ones they’re more fr...
Galway reveals high residential vacancy figures
Galway has recorded a significantly higher residential vacancy rate than the national average – d...
Bank flagged employee bid to steal €12,000
By Ronan Judge A Galway company suffered "significant and lasting" damage after it was the vic...
Man on drink-drive charge accused of causing serious harm
By Ronan Judge A 43-year-old man charged with drink driving and dangerous driving causing seri...
January sees big jump in EV sales in Galway
Car sales continued to rise in Galway in January, the busiest month of the year for the industry....