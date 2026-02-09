  • Services

Services

Galway aims to recapture share of shopping spend

Published:

Galway aims to recapture share of shopping spend
Share story:

BY AVRIL HORAN

A NEW Joint Retail Strategy – aimed at reviving Galway’s slice of the shopping spend – has been welcomed at County Hall amid concerns that the city and county was losing out to rival towns such as Ennis and Castle­bar

Fianna Fáil Cllr Mary Hoade said the strategy comes at a cru­cial time for Galway’s retail sec­tor, which she argued needs re­newed focus and greater variety to restore its former strength.

“Galway’s retail sector is con­cerning,” she said. “Something needs to be done to make it more attractive for businesses to set up here and to bring it back to its former status.

“We are losing shoppers to places like Ennis and Castlebar. Years ago, Galway offered far more choice, particularly in fashion. We need a wider vari­ety of places to shop in the city.”

The Joint Retail Strategy, de­veloped by Galway City and County Councils, will guide re­tail development in the years ahead.

It reflects major changes in shopping habits since the previ­ous plan was adopted in 2002.

The strategy aims to support local and independent busi­nesses, reduce vacant shops, reuse underused buildings, and strengthen city, town, and neighbourhood centres.

The report identifies that the greatest challenge is accessibil­ity to the city centre and pro­motes the ‘ten-minute town’ concept, to encourage shop­pers to areas such as Barna, Claregalway and Oranmore.

The plan also highlights the need for more city-centre liv­ing, improved pedestrian and cycling facilities, and major transport projects such as light rail and BusConnects to reduce car dependence.

Overall, the strategy sets out a long-term vision to create a vi­brant, accessible, and sustain­able retail sector that supports communities, attracts invest­ment, and reflects Galway’s unique character.

The findings show that Knocknacarra is the most pop­ular location for food and gro­cery shopping, followed by Gal­way City Centre, with Barna seeing frequent visits despite fewer shoppers overall.

Galway City Centre is the main destination for clothing, footwear, books, and personal care, while the Headford Road and Westside areas also attract regular visits.

For homeware, furniture, and bulky goods, Galway City Centre again leads, with strong use of the Headford Road area and Knocknacarra.

Across all categories, close­ness to home influences where people shop, while easy park­ing and the presence of well-known brands also play a signif­icant role.

The strategy recognises the importance of Galway’s indige­nous retail sector and seeks to create the conditions needed for local businesses to thrive, while protecting the city’s unique character and sense of place.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
Galway driving test wait is well under national average

The waiting time for a driving test is well below the new national average in Galway city, Loughr...

no_space
Rats drive owner out of home in Loughrea

By Avril Horan A WOMAN living in a mid-terrace cottage in Loughrea has been forced to leave he...

no_space
Galway shows drop in Garda checkpoints

The number of Garda checkpoints across the Galway Garda Division fell by 3.6 per cent year-on-yea...

no_space
Galway City Library provides dedicated space for refugees to read in their own language

A new Ukrainian bookshelf has opened at Galway City Library, providing an invaluable resource to ...

no_space
Saw Doctors’ different kind of record!

The Saw Doctors can claim credit for a different kind of record to the vinyl ones they’re more fr...

no_space
Galway reveals high residential vacancy figures

Galway has recorded a significantly higher residential vacancy rate than the national average – d...

no_space
Bank flagged employee bid to steal €12,000

By Ronan Judge A Galway company suffered "significant and lasting" damage after it was the vic...

no_space
Man on drink-drive charge accused of causing serious harm

By Ronan Judge A 43-year-old man charged with drink driving and dangerous driving causing seri...

no_space
January sees big jump in EV sales in Galway

Car sales continued to rise in Galway in January, the busiest month of the year for the industry....

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up