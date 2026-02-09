Galway aims to recapture share of shopping spend

BY AVRIL HORAN

A NEW Joint Retail Strategy – aimed at reviving Galway’s slice of the shopping spend – has been welcomed at County Hall amid concerns that the city and county was losing out to rival towns such as Ennis and Castle­bar

Fianna Fáil Cllr Mary Hoade said the strategy comes at a cru­cial time for Galway’s retail sec­tor, which she argued needs re­newed focus and greater variety to restore its former strength.

“Galway’s retail sector is con­cerning,” she said. “Something needs to be done to make it more attractive for businesses to set up here and to bring it back to its former status.

“We are losing shoppers to places like Ennis and Castlebar. Years ago, Galway offered far more choice, particularly in fashion. We need a wider vari­ety of places to shop in the city.”

The Joint Retail Strategy, de­veloped by Galway City and County Councils, will guide re­tail development in the years ahead.

It reflects major changes in shopping habits since the previ­ous plan was adopted in 2002.

The strategy aims to support local and independent busi­nesses, reduce vacant shops, reuse underused buildings, and strengthen city, town, and neighbourhood centres.

The report identifies that the greatest challenge is accessibil­ity to the city centre and pro­motes the ‘ten-minute town’ concept, to encourage shop­pers to areas such as Barna, Claregalway and Oranmore.

The plan also highlights the need for more city-centre liv­ing, improved pedestrian and cycling facilities, and major transport projects such as light rail and BusConnects to reduce car dependence.

Overall, the strategy sets out a long-term vision to create a vi­brant, accessible, and sustain­able retail sector that supports communities, attracts invest­ment, and reflects Galway’s unique character.

The findings show that Knocknacarra is the most pop­ular location for food and gro­cery shopping, followed by Gal­way City Centre, with Barna seeing frequent visits despite fewer shoppers overall.

Galway City Centre is the main destination for clothing, footwear, books, and personal care, while the Headford Road and Westside areas also attract regular visits.

For homeware, furniture, and bulky goods, Galway City Centre again leads, with strong use of the Headford Road area and Knocknacarra.

Across all categories, close­ness to home influences where people shop, while easy park­ing and the presence of well-known brands also play a signif­icant role.

The strategy recognises the importance of Galway’s indige­nous retail sector and seeks to create the conditions needed for local businesses to thrive, while protecting the city’s unique character and sense of place.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.