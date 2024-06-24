  • Services

Galway AI company scoops ‘Start-up Technology Company of the Year’ prize

Published:

Galvia, a pioneering AI company based in Galway, has won the ‘Start-up Technology Company of the Year’.

They received the honour at the CIO & IT Leaders Summit Awards, which celebrates achievements within the IT community.


Galvia’s key aim is to make Artificial Intelligence accessible to both big and small organisations.

 

 

