Galway added to status yellow wind and rain warning from 2AM tonight

Met Éireann has issued two new Status Yellow weather warnings, for tomorrow and into New Year’s Eve.

Galway, along with Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Mayo and Wexford will be under a wind and rain warning from 2am to 11pm tomorrow.





Meanwhile, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick will be in a yellow wind warning from 11pm tomorrow to 5pm on New Year’s Eve.

The forecaster is warning of strong and gusty winds, as well as heavy rain and thundery showers during the warnings.

