Galway activist on Flotilla heading in hope for Palestine

SALTHILL’s Sarah Clancy takes the helm of a boat for the first time as she sets sail for Gaza with the Global Sumud Flotilla.

As fellow crew members battle seasickness, she gives the captain a brief respite, steering closer towards the Palestinian people.

Following a crash course in sailing, she joined the international flotilla carrying aid and activists – including Swedish climate campaigner, Greta Thunberg.

The Galway poet is one of 44 nationalities on a global mission to break Israel’s blockade by opening a humanitarian sea corridor.

This week the flotilla made headlines while docked in Tunisia, when two of two boats came under fire from overhead strikes, one with well-known activist, Greta Thunberg on board and the other with Ireland’s Tadgh Hickey.

That only made Sarah more determined than ever to reach Gaza – although she admits it’s a worrying time for her partner, Anne Mulhall, who is originally from Oranmore.

“She is anxious,” says Sarah. “It is harder to be at home watching this unfold. She would love to be here also, but couldn’t get the time off work, and it was decided that I would go. She wants just as much to be here but is back home minding our dog.”

Reports circulated by Tunisian authorities to national media claiming the fires were started from cigarette smoking caused genuine upset, she explains, as it was clear from video footage the strikes came from above.

“No one is hurt,” she says, “but the first attack exploded two metres away from a diesel tank holding one thousand litres of fuel. The entire flotilla could have blown up causing severe injury and death. The heat was so intense it burned through life jackets, which are fire retardant. These are clear attempts to sabotage us.”

Following the attacks, a meeting was held, attended by up to 400 people involved in the project, and they all pledged to continue, despite the danger. They will soon be joined by groups from Italy and Greece, making it the largest flotilla to date with up to 60 boats.

“We are two weeks out from Gaza now and we will continue to push on,” she concludes.

Caption: Salthill poet and activist Sarah Clancy, on board the Global Sumud Flotilla heading to Gaza.

Get the full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.