Galway academic takes bronze prize at 2024 International Business Awards

Author: Our Reporter
A Galway academic and researcher has been named among the top thought leaders at the 2024 International Business Awards.
Professor Martin Glavin from Turloughmore, has been announced as a Bronze Stevie winner in the Thought Leader of the Year – Government or Non-Profit category of the International Business Awards® which will be held in Istanbul later this year.
Known as the ‘International Stevies’, this is the 21st year of the awards, which are open to organisations of all sizes worldwide and attracted more than 3,600 nominations from 62 countries across a wide range of categories.
Professor Glavin is a Funded Investigator in Lero, the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software, and is Head of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at University of Galway.
According to one member of the judging committee, “Professor Martin Glavin stands out as a deserving candidate for the Thought Leader of the Year – Government or Non-Profit award due to his significant contributions to public discourse on road safety and technology. Beyond his extensive academic publishing and teaching, Prof. Glavin has demonstrated a robust commitment to engaging with the wider public and policymakers.”
“I have the pleasure of collaborating with a great team in Lero and the Connaught Automotive Research Group in University of Galway where we work to highlight the role technology can play in reducing the number of injuries and deaths on our roads so it really is an honour to receive this international recognition,” said a delighted Professor Glavin.
His was one of two awards won by Lero in the 21st annual International Business Awards. Nicola Corless, the centre’s Communications and Marketing Manager was honoured with a Silver in the Communications Professional of the Year category. Lero also won a Silver Stevie for its re-brand at last year’s awards.
Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.
Pictured: Professor Martin Galvin: bronze award.
