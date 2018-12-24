Galway above national average for drink driving detections

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New figures have revealed that Galway is above the national average for drink driving detections.

The figure for the county is 13 detections per one thousand people – compared to the national average of around 11.

Overall, Galway has the 7th highest detection rate nationwide for combined drink and drug driving.

According to a report in today’s Irish Independent, 34 thousand drivers were caught over the last five years.

Nationally about 11 out of one thousand people tested were under the influence of drink or drugs.

CSO figures indicate major regional differences in detection rates.

In the Cavan Monaghan Garda division the rate was 19 per one thousand for both drugs and alcohol.

Westmeath and Donegal had the next highest rates.

Wicklow had the lowest rate at 8.2 per thousand.

The area with the biggest total number of drink driving detections was Dublin where over 6 and a half thousand were caught during the period from January 2014 to September 2018.