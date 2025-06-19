  • Services

Galway above-average for recycling of electronic waste

Published:

Galway above-average for recycling of electronic waste
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new report shows that Galway is above-average when it comes to the recycling of household electronic waste.

An average of 10.3kg of e-waste was recycled per person last year – compared to a national average of 9.5kg.

It comes as WEEE Ireland warns we’re reaching record levels of electrical device consumption – with vapes playing a particularly big role.

Last year, it collected almost 40 thousand tonnes of e-waste, with a recovery rate of 96 percent that exceeds EU targets.

 

