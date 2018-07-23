Galway 2020 tight-lipped on payment for ‘legacy’ event

Galway 2020 has declined to say how much money it paid to a private company to deliver a ‘legacy’ conference in the city last month.

The ‘Creating the Legacy’ conference was a three-day event held in June in Galway Mayo Institute of Technology’s Cluain Mhuire campus in Wellpark. Some 80-people were handpicked to attend the event, which was by invitation only.

It was organised by Future Search, an organisation that has links with Aideen McGinley, chairperson of the Board of Galway 2020.

Spokesperson for Galway 2020, Fintan Maher, said: “Aideen has been a sponsor, participant, facilitator and volunteer member of the (Future Search) network for which she receives no remuneration. There is no conflict of interest.

“With regard to the fee for delivering the conference this is a commercial matter between Future Search and Galway 2020.”

The personal invitations for the “unique” conference told invitees that “this will be like no other conference you have ever attended”.

“First, participants will be a cross-section of those with a genuine stake in the future of Galway City and County. Second, the conference is entirely interactive, no speakers, no papers. You will have a chance for purposeful dialogue, exploring every facet of what we have and our shared aspirations for a legacy of culture and creativity.

“Third, you will have a chance to formulate next-step action proposals in light of the big picture developed by all.”

The invite said “this is ‘not just another meeting’. The stakes are high”.

It concluded with a plea: “We have worked very hard to make sure that we have the right people attending the conference ensuring they have the right level of authority and responsibility and that we have the right diversity in terms of geography, ethnicity, gender, experience etc. This invitation is personal to you and I do hope you can seize this once-in-a-generation opportunity to help create a lasting cultural legacy for Galway”.

Meanwhile, Galway 2020 has also refused to divulge how much money it has paid to Connected Talent, Derry-based recruitment specialists that set up a Galway office in the Cornstore – beside the Galway 2020 offices – in 2016.

The company was described as a “talent partner” of Galway 2020 and its services were used to recruit staff to Galway 2020, including a Business Engagement Director. An applicant was offered the position but the offer was subsequently withdrawn.

A Galway 2020 spokesperson said: “With regard to recruitment fees paid to Connected Talent this is a commercial matter between Connected Talent and Galway 2020.”

