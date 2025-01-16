Galway 2020 representatives summoned before Galway City Council for "Oireachtas style" questioning

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Culture Company is being summoned before Galway City Council for an “Oireachtas style” questioning.

It was set up by the city and county councils to deliver the Galway 2020 European City of Culture programme, and oversee legacy projects.

In no small part due to COVID-19, Galway 2020 fell far short of expectations.

Many of the major events planned didn’t happen, and the whole process was marred by controversy over funding, spending and administration.

And what has Galway Culture Company being doing since, with taxpayers money?

That’s the question some city councillors want answered.

At a meeting this week, Councillor Alan Cheevers said the team seem to boast about being in Brussels on their social media every week.

But what, he asked, are they actually achieving for the city?

Councillor Declan McDonnell queried if some staff from the local authority are on leave to allow them to work for Galway Culture Company.

Mayor Peter Keane requested they be formally invited to the next meeting in the interest of fairness so they could answer the questions themselves.

He added it would be similar to an “oireachtas style” questioning.