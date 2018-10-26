Galway 2020 ‘not on the rocks’, Council insists

An assertion that Galway 2020 is ‘nearly on the rocks’ has been rejected by the Chief Executive of Galway City Council.

Brendan McGrath, who is also a board member of the company tasked to deliver the European Capital of Culture, said the governance of Galway 2020 was “very robust”.

“People continue to portray it differently (but) I’m satisfied with the accounting, management and governance practices that prevail in Galway 2020,” said Mr McGrath.

He said he would make that statement in his capacity as a director of the company, as well as Chief Executive of the local authority that is funding it.

Mr McGrath said the City Council will pay a total of €6 million to the project, which includes the €1.8 million outlay for the bid to win the project.

“That’s the (City Council’s) total contribution and nothing else,” he insisted.

He was responding to criticism levelled by Councillor Pádraig Conneely (FG) at a meeting of the local authority this week.

Cllr Conneely said the project was “nearly on the rocks”.

