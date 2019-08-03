Galway 2020 making waves with Medtronic

Galway 2020 has announced what it has called ‘a significant partnership’ with Medtronic, one of Galway’s leading medical technology, services and solutions companies.

This will see Medtronic become the official Health Partner of Galway 2020 and sponsor of the Wave Maker volunteer programme, as well as the Wave Maker Health Hub – the first of its kind for a European Capital of Culture.

The Wave Maker volunteer programme will give people from all walks of life an opportunity to get involved in Galway 2020 “in a meaningful way”, according to the organisation.

Galway 2020 volunteers will help connect communities across Galway City and county with each other as well as welcoming visitors from the wider world.

As a major partner for Galway 2020, Medtronic will continue to build its positive relationship with the local community and beyond.

Galway 2020 CEO Patricia Philbin said the partnership would provide invaluable support to Galway 2020.

“It’s fantastic to have a leading company such as Medtronic, which is such a major part of the fabric of Galway, on board supporting the ambitions of Galway 2020,” she said.

“Galway 2020 will be the cultural capital of Europe next year and it is our ambition to show Ireland, Europe and the world exactly what Galway has to offer.

“Our Wave Maker volunteers will be an integral part of the delivery and success of Galway 2020 and this support from Medtronic will further consolidate that ambition.”

