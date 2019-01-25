Galway 2020 hits just €30,000 of €3m fundraising target

Galway City Tribune – Galway 2020 has met just 1% of its €3 million fundraising target from the private sector.

With less than a year to go to Galway’s European Capital of Culture, it has been confirmed that the private company set-up to deliver the project, has sourced less than €30,000 in sponsorship so far. Galway 2020 had set a private sector fundraising target of a minimum of €3 million.

And Minister for Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan, has confirmed that the full roll-out of its sponsorship partnership programme, only commenced this month.

In response to queries from Galway West TD, Catherine Connolly (Ind), Minister Madigan said: “It is my understanding that Galway 2020 commenced with the full roll-out of the partnership programme from the beginning of this month. Sponsorship has commenced with the receipt of approximately €29,000.”

Minister Madigan reiterated that the Department of Culture would be providing a grant of €15m to the project, and further funding from Galway City and County Councils.

In a statement, Deputy Connolly said: “It’s alarming, however, that through a series of Dáil questions I have discovered that, notwithstanding that the stated aim in terms of sponsorship is €7 million, at this point, only €29,000 has been raised to date. Monitoring by the Department is extremely important.

“If we have learned anything from Solas it’s that the Department must take a hands-on monitoring role. It was confirmed to me at the Public Accounts Committee that the first monitoring meeting will take place before the end of January, and this is to be welcomed. Also, to be welcomed is the announcement that, following continuous questioning of the Department, Galway 2020 has now advertised for an Irish Language Officer.”

This is a preview only. To read the more on Galway 2020, see this week’s Galway City Tribune. Buy a digital edition of this week’s paper here, or download the app for Android or iPhone.