Galway 2020 embarks on public information drive

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway 2020 is to embark on a public information drive in the city from tomorrow (16/11).

The group is hosting a two day public exhibition presenting its project developments and plans as Galway prepares for its European Capital of Culture designation.

Visitors will be given the opportunity to look at preparations being carried out across all elements of Galway 2020 from the programme of events to volunteers and business partnerships.

The free event will take place at the Printworks on Market Street on Friday and Saturday from 10am to 5pm.

