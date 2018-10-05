Galway 2020 artists and producers make 6 recommendations to CEOs of Galway city and county councils

Today Friday October 5th, following a meeting with the Galway 2020 bid book producers and the Chief Executive Officers of Galway City and County Councils, the following statement was agreed:

“The bid book producers called the meeting to address a number of concerns. The meeting was very constructive and positive. We impressed the urgency of key matters. We’re satisfied that the matters raised were understood and it was acknowledged that some were already under consideration. We have made a number of recommendations to the Chief Executives of Galway City and County Councils and they have committed to bringing these back to the board as a matter of urgency. We’re awaiting the outcome of the board’s discussion of those recommendations and they’ve agreed to further engage with us shortly.

The recommendations made were as follows:

Renew their partnership with the bid book producers

Utilise the existing expertise within the bid book to develop rapid, effective solutions

Work collectively with the group to renew the 2020 vision and programme

Address reduced artistic spend, the funding mechanism and cashflow management

Address communication concerns

Fill existing vacancies at board level with skilled and responsible leadership

The group welcomed the appointment of Patricia Philbin as CEO of Galway 2020 and look forward to working collaboratively with her.

The bid book producers and Galway 2020 are committed to working together in a collaborative approach to renew and reinvigorate the 2020 vision and programme. This however will need to be done within the confines of a reduced artistic spend.”

