Galway 2020 appoints new Creative Director

Artichoke has been appointed to deliver the Creative Director role for Galway 2020, under the leadership of the company’s CEO and Artistic Director, Helen Marriage.

Founded in 2005, Artichoke works with artists to create unique and large-scale public experiences.

As part of this agreement, the company will also support the delivery of a significant fundraising drive as part of Galway 2020’s Partnership programme.

The group will also provide strategic consultancy where required on elements including audience development.

