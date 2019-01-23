Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway 2020 team has announced a new chairperson as efforts to fill recent resignations continue.
Arthur Lappin has been appointed Chair of the Board of Galway 2020.
Mr. Lappin is a leading film and theatre producer for over 30 years.
For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…
Galway 2020 announces new Chairperson as group responds to latest resignation
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway 2020 team has announced a new chairperson as efforts to fill recent resignations continue.