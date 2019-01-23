Galway 2020 announces new Chairperson as group responds to latest resignation

By
Our Reporter
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway 2020 team has announced a new chairperson as efforts to fill recent resignations continue.
Arthur Lappin has been appointed Chair of the Board of Galway 2020.
Mr. Lappin is a leading film and theatre producer for over 30 years.
For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR