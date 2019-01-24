Galway 2020 announces key executive appointments

Galway 2020 has this week confirmed the appointment of Arthur Lappin as Chair of the Board – days after announcing that a London-based arts management company has landed the creative director role for the Capital of Culture project.

Artichoke, led by its CEO and Artistic Director, Helen Marriage, will deliver the creative director role for the European Capital of Culture project. The position has been vacant since last June.

The company will also support the delivery of what’s described as a “significant fundraising drive” as part of Galway 2020’s partnership programme and provide strategic consultancy where required on elements including audience development.

Arthur Lappin – a leading film and theatre producer for over 30 years – takes on the role of Chair with immediate effect, following his appointment to the board of Galway 2020 in December. He replaces Aideen McGinley.

He brings a wealth of specific industry expertise, having played a key role in producing the bid book during the bid phase for Galway 2020.

Artichoke, meanwhile, will be tasked with supporting Galway 2020, “in the delivery of artistic excellence, economic impact and international reputation.”

Galway 2020 has said its fee to Artichoke was “commercially sensitive”.

It said the agreement reached with the company will help to deliver a “world class” European Capital of Culture.

The position of Creative Director at Galway 2020 has been vacant since Chris Baldwin, the British theatre director, left the organisation “by mutual agreement”.

