Gaillimh le Gaeilge pays tribute as former director Seán Stewart passes away

Gaillimh le Gaeilge pays tribute as former director Seán Stewart passes away
Gaillimh le Gaeilge is paying tribute its former director Seán Stewart of Stewart Construction following his death this week.

The organisation which promotes the use of Irish in local businesses says Seán was a true friend and loyal and generous supporter.


The city native served as sponsor of the annual Summer BBQ Fulacht Fia Chairde Ghaillimh le Gaeilge for over twenty years.

The organisation adds that his passion for the Irish language, culture, and music, as well as his great sense of humour, made him a very special man.

Seán Stewart is survived by his children Sarah, Rachael and Paul, his grandchildren and a wide circle of family, friends and colleagues.

