Gaillimh le Gaeilge gets ten thousand euro to rebuild its website

Galway Bay FM newsroom-Gaillimh le Gaeilge has been allocated a grant of just under ten thousand euro for rebuilding the organisation’s website.

The funding is from Junior Gaeltacht Minister Patrick O’Donovan, and will allow a full audit of the organisation’s current website.





Gaillimh le Gaeilge works in collaboration with Galway City Council, Galway Chamber and other groups to strengthen bilingualism in the city.

The website will get a new attractive design while providing a clear path to different streams of the site.

