Gaillimh le Gaeilge and Lorg Media shortlisted for tonight’s Digital Media Awards
Gaillimh le Gaeilge and Lorg Media have been shortlisted for tonight’s Digital Media Awards.
Gaillimh le Gaeilge is a finalist in the Best Native Campaign category for the Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh business award.
City based Irish language marketing agency Lorg Media is nominated in the Best Integrated Media Category for Creidim Ionat.
The awards ceremony takes place in the Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road in Dublin.
