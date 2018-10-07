Gaeltacht Minister urged to ‘sort out’ Claregalway signage on motorway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Gaeltacht Minister is being asked to immediately ‘sort out’ a long-running issue over signposting for Claregalway on the motorway.

The village is signposted only in Irish – and local politicians have long been requesting that an English version be added as a matter of urgency.

They claim the situation is causing chaos for visitors and tourists – who often end up as far as Tuam as they cannot locate the Claregalway exit.

Galway East Deputy Sean Canney says the issue has arisen because Claregalway is part of the Gaeltacht and signage must be in Irish only.

Independent Deputy Canney says it’s regulation gone over-the-top with a very negative impact.