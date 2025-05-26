Gaeltacht Minister to present Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh awards in Salthill

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gaeltacht Minister Dara Calleary will be in Salthill this evening to present the Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh bilingual business awards

The Gradam recognises the positive impact of the Irish language in Galway’s business and cultural life, and emphasises its central role in fostering the city’s bilingual spirit.

Fifteen finalists across five categories will showcase their bilingual achievements at the ceremony in the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill

Each category winner gets a €2,000 business support package and a sculpture

The overall winner gets an advertising package from the Galway Advertiser, a publicity package from TG4 and memberships of Galway Chamber and Gaillimh le Gaeilge