Gaeltacht groups and students to protest at Dáil over housing crisis in West
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A number of groups are set to protest outside outside the Dáil today over what they’re saying is a housing crisis in the West
It’s being held today to coincide with a committee meeting on housing, planning and heritage.
They’re also highlighting problems with the 2023 Planning and Development Bill when it comes to the Gaeltacht.
The demonstration is being supported by Conradh na Gaeilge, An Dream Dearg and the Union of Students in Ireland.
