Gaeilge and accommodation are top of agenda for new University of Galway Students’ Union President
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The Irish language and accomdation issues are top of the agenda for the newly elected Students’ Union President.
Faye Ní Dhomhnaill, who served as Vice President for the Irish Language for the SU for the past year, was elected on the second count.
Students also backed the referendum to update the constitution to remove gender-specific language and replace NUI Galway references with University of Galway
Our reporter Sarah Slevin caught up with Faye following her election win:
