GAA’s tax probe may trigger an exodus of volunteers

Concerns have been raised that a probe launched by the Revenue Commissioners into Galway GAA’s finances could result in a mass exodus of volunteers from the organisation.

Galway West TD John Connolly told the Connacht Tribune that he had “serious concerns” that tight controls on fixed small expenses payments to referees, managers and some players could see many leave these voluntary roles – and place an insurmountable administrative burden on County Boards.

Deputy Connolly has written to the Minister for Finance, Jack Chambers, seeking assurances that Revenue’s reviews of GAA County Boards would not “negatively impact on the ability of sports organisations to recruit and retain volunteers.

“I recognise fully that the operation of the Revenue Commissioners and the nature of their interaction with any corporate body is beyond the remit of political representatives or Government, and I accept that the organisation is appropriately implementing policy as developed and intended by the Government,” said the Fianna Fáil Deputy in a letter seen by this newspaper.

“I am, though, concerned that the outcome of their work could possibly have impact on the future participation of volunteers within sporting bodies consequently impacting on the ability of the sporting organisation to organise and promote its activities. Should such consequence come to pass, the impacts for our communities would be detrimental,” said Deputy Connolly.

He said there was a fixed expenses fee paid to referees of no more than €50 per game – covering costs and providing for ease of administration by County Board treasurers.

“Between underage, adult and college games, you could have 70 games in a week. If the amount is different for every game, that will provide for a serious logistical challenge for volunteers [in administration] to go through all those claims.

“If a legislative change is required to allow for this, I think that is something that will have to be looked at,” said Deputy Connolly.

Caption: Concerns…Deputy John Connolly.

Get the full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.