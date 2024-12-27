GAA told to ‘use it or lose it’ over two-acre site next to Tuam Stadium

It’s a case or use it or lose it when it comes to a two-acre plot of Galway County Council-owned ground at the side of Tuam Stadium.

Locals want to see Browne’s Field developed for community purposes, but Galway GAA has been accused of ‘dragging its heels’ in the situation.

It’s a claim flatly denied by the newly re-elected chairman of Galway GAA, Paul Bellew, who said that the County Board was committed to developing Browne’s Field despite allegations to the contrary.

The plot is located at the back of the stand in Tuam Stadium and has been derelict for years – degenerating into a location for illegal dumping, according to locals.

A meeting of local councillors during the week heard claims that Galway GAA has twice failed to sign a lease offered by Galway County Council for the land beside the famed ground.

Councillor Donagh Killilea said the saga is going on for almost ten years – and he said that at this point if the board are not interested, they must say that plainly.

“Good God, it is a one of the best facilities in the county and needs to be acquired, developed and accessed,” said Cllr Killilea.

There was a time during the 1980s when the ground attracted some 30,000 fans for Galway/Mayo matches but over the course of the years, that attendance level was seriously restricted on health and safety grounds. It now has a capacity of just over 11,000.

The Browne’s Field saga is to be raised yet again at a meeting of Galway County Council with Cllr Killilea saying that it could be utilised by other sporting organisations if the GAA doesn’t make its move.

“We have seen a massive investment in Tuam Stadium over the past few years. The GAA were supposed to take over this field but the lease was not sent back,” said Cllr Killilea.

“In order to increase the capacity of Tuam Stadium, we need a proper access. We need Browne’s Field. It is a training access to Tuam Stadium and locals in St Enda’s Avenue have no issue with it.

“They would sooner see it utilised than being left idle and that is where it is at. But the GAA seem to be not interested in either developing the property or leasing it out,” said Cllr Killilea.

Pictured: Cllr Donagh Killilea at Browne’s Field beside Tuam Stadium.