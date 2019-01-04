GAA rule out Pearse Stadium concerts for 2019

Galway City Tribune – Despite the sell-out success of the Ed Sheeran shows last Summer, Pearse Stadium is unlikely to host a major concert in 2019, due to Galway GAA’s dissatisfaction over their “slice of the cake”.

County Galway GAA Treasurer Michael Burke said there will be no concert in the Salthill stadium “unless there is a good payday for the GAA”.

In all, Galway GAA received a modest €119,085 return from the two Ed Sheeran concerts in May – although a portion of this included the installation of a new CCTV system, which was understood to be a requirement for the Ed Sheeran gigs.

By contrast, Cork County Board reportedly received in the region of €1 million from the Sheeran concerts in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Mr Burke said that at this point in time, he does not foresee a concert being held at Pearse Stadium in 2019.

