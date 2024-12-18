GAA project helps Headford students win Cleaner Climate Grand Award at SciFest Finals

Two students from Presentation College in Headford have been awarded EirGrid’s Cleaner Climate Grand Award at the SciFest National Finals in Dublin.

Students Rory Maguire and Matthew Daly impressed judges with their exploration of the sustainability of local GAA clubs, comparing the carbon footprints of GAA clubs in their area, at the SciFest National Final in Marino Conference Centre Dublin.

Their journey to the national stage began with triumph at the regional finals in ATU Galway earlier this year.

Competing against a talented group of 62 students from schools across the country at the national finals, the project presented an analysis of the challenges and actions taken by GAA clubs in their local area to become more sustainable – highlighting immediate and long-term benefits for the environment and local communities.

Currently in its 19th year, the SciFest national competition brings together some of the brightest young minds in Ireland.

The SciFest programme is open to second-level students, with the aim of promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) education and providing a platform for students to present and display their scientific projects.

Presenting the award to Matthew and Rory, EirGrid’s Dr Noelle Ameijenda congratulated them on their research.

“It is heartening to see the genuine interest and innovative ideas students have around renewable energy and the environment. Congratulations to Rory and Matthew on this fantastic achievement,” she said.

Pictured: Rory Maguire and Matthew Daly, Winners of the EirGrid Cleaner Climate Grand Award with EirGrid’s Dr Noelle Ameijenda at the SciFest National Final in Marino Conference Centre, Dublin.