GAA project helps Headford students win Cleaner Climate Grand Award at SciFest Finals

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Two students from Presentation College in Headford have been awarded EirGrid’s Cleaner Climate Grand Award at the SciFest National Finals in Dublin.
Students Rory Maguire and Matthew Daly impressed judges with their exploration of the sustainability of local GAA clubs, comparing the carbon footprints of GAA clubs in their area, at the SciFest National Final in Marino Conference Centre Dublin.
Their journey to the national stage began with triumph at the regional finals in ATU Galway earlier this year.
Competing against a talented group of 62 students from schools across the country at the national finals, the project presented an analysis of the challenges and actions taken by GAA clubs in their local area to become more sustainable – highlighting immediate and long-term benefits for the environment and local communities.
Currently in its 19th year, the SciFest national competition brings together some of the brightest young minds in Ireland.
The SciFest programme is open to second-level students, with the aim of promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) education and providing a platform for students to present and display their scientific projects.
Presenting the award to Matthew and Rory, EirGrid’s Dr Noelle Ameijenda congratulated them on their research.
“It is heartening to see the genuine interest and innovative ideas students have around renewable energy and the environment. Congratulations to Rory and Matthew on this fantastic achievement,” she said.
Pictured: Rory Maguire and Matthew Daly, Winners of the EirGrid Cleaner Climate Grand Award with EirGrid’s Dr Noelle Ameijenda at the SciFest National Final in Marino Conference Centre, Dublin.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Hardy swimmers will take to the sea on Christmas Day for COPE Galway
This Christmas, as others put the final preparations to their festive feast, hundreds of swimmers...
Green light for new modular classroom building on ever-expanding school’s grounds
Permission has been granted for a two-storey stand-alone modular building to provide additional c...
Calls for safety measures on 'accident blackspot' Lake Road in Loughrea
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere are calls for safety measures to be introduced ...
UHG and Portiuncula Hospital bracing for winter surge amid significant increase in presentations
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity Hospital Galway and Portiuncula Hospital B...
Galway Bay FM Christmas Charity Challenge
Galway Bay fm's Christmas Charity Challenge has officially kicked off. This festive season, our f...
Most areas in Galway experience dip in unemployment in past month
Most areas across Galway have experienced a dip in unemployment levels in the past month. Almost ...
Fianna Fáil's Mike Crowe to be op-opted to John Connolly's vacant City Council seat
Fianna Fáil's Mike Crowe has been selected by the party to be co-opted to John Connolly's vacant ...
TG4’s festive schedule features host of music shows to suit all tastes
The Oscar-nominated film An Cailín Ciúin has its TV premier on Christmas Day at 8pm on TG4 – one ...
Galway woman turned personal tragedy into lifelong vocation helping others
By Aoibhe Connolly A Galway woman who took on the parenting of her late sister’s four small da...