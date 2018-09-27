GAA to brief Galway delegates on internal audit

A ‘clear-the-air’ meeting of the Galway County GAA Board has been called for Monday night in Loughgeorge (8pm) at which club delegates are expected to be ‘briefed and updated’ on the financial situation facing the organisation in the county.

The Board’s full-time secretary, John Hynes, announced last Thursday that he would not be seeking a renewal of his contract with the Central Council of the GAA for ‘personal reasons’.

The Chairman of Galway County Board Pat Kearney confirmed to the Connacht Tribune that as of this week, Seamus O’Grady – who had been Assistant County Board Secretary – was now the Secretary of the Galway GAA Board.

Mr. Kearney said that he would make no further comment, other than to confirm that John Hynes had decided not to seek a renewal of his contract, and that he had vacated his position. “Seamus O’Grady is now the Secretary of the Galway GAA Board,” said Mr. Kearney.

Monday night’s full delegate meeting of the County Board (now referred to as the County Committee) is the first such meeting to be held over the past three months and delegates are expected to be updated on the contents of an internal Galway Co. Board Audit Committee report that has been ongoing since early this year.

The Audit Report has been driven by the Treasurer of the Galway Co. Board, Mike Burke, from Kinvara, who was elected to the position late last year, following a contest with the incumbent, John McGann of Ardrahan.

The Connacht Tribune has learned that the first draft of this report was prepared by early summer and submitted to Croke Park for their observations.

Since then, it is understood there have been ongoing contacts between Croke Park and the Galway County Board on the report, but it hasn’t been released to club delegates and is unlikely to be given to them either on Monday night for legal reasons.

Delegates though are likely to given a ‘legally sound’ synopsis of the internal audit and are also likely to hear of an impending ‘visit’ by senior Croke Park officials to Galway, to have another look at the financial position of the Galway County Committee.

