FYI Galway features interview with Galway teenager who availed of Simon services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – In August 319 households including 90 families with 228 children were supported by Galway Simon community to help prevent them from becoming homeless.

This year Galway Bay fm has teamed up with Galway Simon Community in their bid to raise vital funds to provide services and support to those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Our reporter Antoinette Giblin has been speaking to Eve who found herself on the verge of homelessness at age 18.

She has now turned her life around and started a college degree after availing of the services of the Simon Community. Tune in to FYI Galway at 5 to hear Eve’s story.

And, good luck to our colleagues Alan Clarke and Shannon Fogerty who will be ‘Sleeping Out for Simon’ on Shop Street tonight while Alan Murphy and Seamus O Fatharta will be ‘Sleeping Out for Simon’ in Tuam.

You can text Galway Simon to 50300 and you’ll be giving €4 support to this great cause.