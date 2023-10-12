Future contractor for Athlone to Galway greenway warned to take heed of An Bord Pleanala decision
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A warning is being sent to the future contractor of the Athlone to Galway greenway in relation to special areas of conservation.
RPS, the original tender company, stepped away from the project last month stating it was no longer financially viable due to its complexity and scale.
A new contractor is yet to be appointed, but a recent Loughrea area meeting heard that RPS may re-tender when the new contract is re-advertised.
Councillors voted in favour of a motion stating the future contractor must take heed of An Bord Pleanala’s recent refusal of permission for a section of the Boyne Greenway.
Councillor Martina Kinnane explains the background to that refusal and her motion:
