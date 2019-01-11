Gardaí appeal for help to identify person who entered River Corrib

Gardaí have appealed for help from the public to identify a person who entered the water in the city on Wednesday night, but has not been recovered.

According to a report made to Gardaí by a taxi driver, the male entered the River Corrib from O’Brien’s Bridge around 11.30pm or 11.40pm on Wednesday night.

A search was launched involving Gardaí and the Coastguard but the man was not recovered.

There is CCTV footage of the incident, but Gardaí say it’s grainy in quality and does not offer a better description of the man.

Dashcam footage from taxi drivers in the vicinity was also reviewed but did not capture the incident.

Gardaí are liaising with Oranmore Maree Coastal Search team with a view to carrying out further searches of shorelines this weekend.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may not have heard from a loved one, friend or colleague since Wednesday night and are concerned, to contact Galway Garda Station.

Parents of students who study or work in Galway and perhaps don’t return home this weekend are also urged to contact Gardaí at 091 538000.